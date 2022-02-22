LawCall
TN woman hit and killed in east Alabama

The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop.
The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old woman from Tennessee was hit and killed near Anniston Monday night.

The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop. Authorities say Waldrop was trying to walk across U.S. 431 and was hit by a 2020 Freightliner Commercial Truck driven by Michael Kimbrough, 49, of Daphne. She was then struck by a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Joshua Sexton, 23, of Ohatchee.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

