TN woman hit and killed in east Alabama

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old woman from Tennessee was hit and killed near Anniston Monday night.

The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop. Authorities say Waldrop was trying to walk across U.S. 431 and was hit by a 2020 Freightliner Commercial Truck driven by Michael Kimbrough, 49, of Daphne. She was then struck by a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Joshua Sexton, 23, of Ohatchee.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.