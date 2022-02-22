LawCall
Talladega City Schools board votes to consolidate, repurpose schools

(WRDW)
By Bria Chatman
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - At the end of the 2022 school year, the doors at Graham Elementary will be closing as the Talladega City Schools board voted in favor of the superintendent’s recommendation to consolidate and repurpose schools.

Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee said now that the board has come to an agreement the real work begins. Graham Elementary will be repurposed as a central office for the Talladega City Schools board.

Students currently attending Graham will move to Salter or Houston Elementary starting next school year.

Dr. Quentin Lee, Superintendent, said, “We take the students that we have and we will repurpose them. So that we can have all of our Pre-K kindergarten students in one school. All of our 1st through 3rd grade students which is going to give us over 400 students at our one elementary school, Salter. Then put our fourth through sixth grade students at Houston Elementary which is is about 450 students. We’re taking the number of students in our elementary schools and combining them differently so we can use more state issued allocation of those units per teacher.”

Dr. Lee said the board will start making plans now to get those school buildings ready for these changes. They’ll work this summer to prepare classrooms, child nutrition and transportation programs to accommodate students in their new schools.

