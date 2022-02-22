LawCall
Storm shelter demands increase

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This is severe weather awareness week for the state of Alabama and that means some of you could consider at home storm shelters.

Several shelter installation companies say this is one of the busiest times of the year for their business, but they also stressed that interest always spikes right after a severe line of storms rolls through.

“Right after that incident, we kept getting calls. People trying to educate themselves on the units, the storm shelters,” said Torshel Storm Shelters Office Manager, Enrique Maradiaga.

Torshel storm shelter crews work all across the southeast, but will be hustling for the next few months.

“This seems to be the beginning of the tornado season. January, February, March, April it picks up exponentially. Then we have May, June, and July. It then dips down and picks up again around November,” said Maradiaga.

Here in Alabama, requests are spiking due to a potential tax break that could save homeowners up to $1,500.

“This year in the state of Alabama, the state came up with a storm shelter tax credit pack. That has accelerated the request for units,” said Maradiaga.

According to Maradiaga, Torshel shelters has seen about a 25% increase in calls from Alabama due to interest surrounding the tax credit

