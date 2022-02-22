Stillman College inks apparel deal with New Balance, BSN Sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College inked an apparel deal that will change how its athletes will hit the court and field in the future.

The agreement between Stillman College, New Balance and BSN Sports marks the first time New Balance has entered into a deal with a Historically Black College or University.

Stillman’s contract offers a variety of rebates, free promotional products, and performance incentives. It also includes performance and retail apparel. The agreement calls for New Balance to outfit athletes in all six current sports and two future sports.

“Our students and our youth in the community have the opportunity to align themselves with brands that are actually rooted in community service and making sure they are not only successful as athletes, but the considerations they’re successful as student athletes,” explained Dr. Derrick Gilmore, Executive Vice President Stillman College.

The deal is for five years. Financial details of the deal were not released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.