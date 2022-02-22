LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Severe Weather Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend, you can save money on a bunch of supplies to keep you prepared during a severe weather event.

From Friday, February 25, to Sunday, February 27, Alabama is observing its Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

Certain items like flashlights, batteries, first aid kits, and even cell phone chargers will all be exempt from the state’s four-percent sales tax.

And in some cities and counties, local taxes are waived on those items as well.

This three-day tax holiday serves as a reminder to be proactive when it comes to your safety.

“Mainly because people tend to wait to prepare for severe weather events until they’ve already happened. Part of the reason for having this and part of having Severe Weather Preparedness Week is to remind people that you need to stock up on those emergency supplies before the storm hits,” said Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association.

For a full list of items that will be tax-free, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.
Two teens shot and killed in Ensley double homicide
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Woman killed in double shooting in downtown B’ham
Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday morning.
Birmingham man found shot, killed on front lawn
2 people found dead in Shelby Co. apartment
Shelby Co. Deputies: 2 people found dead in apartment
Body of missing 4-year-old found, mother and boyfriend charged with murder
Body of missing Kentucky 4-year old found, mother charged with murder

Latest News

How to protect your home from flooding
Experts share tips on how to help prevent flood damage
Reward being offered for information in clerk's death
Reward offered for store clerk homicide information
Childersburg Police urge caution at the gas pump after finding two credit card skimmers
How to protect your home from flooding
How to protect your home from flooding