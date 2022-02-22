Severe Weather Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend, you can save money on a bunch of supplies to keep you prepared during a severe weather event.

From Friday, February 25, to Sunday, February 27, Alabama is observing its Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

Certain items like flashlights, batteries, first aid kits, and even cell phone chargers will all be exempt from the state’s four-percent sales tax.

And in some cities and counties, local taxes are waived on those items as well.

This three-day tax holiday serves as a reminder to be proactive when it comes to your safety.

“Mainly because people tend to wait to prepare for severe weather events until they’ve already happened. Part of the reason for having this and part of having Severe Weather Preparedness Week is to remind people that you need to stock up on those emergency supplies before the storm hits,” said Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association.

