Reward offered for store clerk homicide information

By Bria Chatman
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Almost two weeks have passed and Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi’s killer is still free. The 27-year-old store clerk was gunned down during a robbery at Crown Service Station in Sylacauga on February 9th.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are offering thousands of dollars in rewards for any tips that lead to an arrest.

Investigators are seeking any information on the suspect described as a black male, approximately 6′0 to 6′2″, with a slender build wearing black clothing, an Air Jordan backpack, with black and white Nike shoes.

Tony Garrett, an executive director with CrimeStoppers, says something must be done to get this suspect off the street before someone else is hurt. He’s asking the public to consider if Chitturi was their family member.

“That could’ve been your relative that’s trying to provide for their family at a store,” says Garrett. “That person lost his life because of ignorance. Because of selfishness. Because of just plain evil. We need this person taken off the street. This person could do the same thing to someone you know.”

Although CrimeStoppers has released photos and videos of the suspect, Garrett says it’s still difficult to identify him.

“He’s covered up with a mask on,” says Garrett. “The only person that might be able to identify him maybe a relative a friend that’s known him for a long period of time. Neighbor. A high school classmate. Someone like that they may know how he reacts.”

Both the sheriff’s office and CrimeStoppers are offering rewards, but Garrett says a lot of times those are left on the table.

“Sixty percent of our rewards are not picked up. So that tells you we have good citizens out there but sometimes they be in a situation where it may be a relative. It may be a neighbor, and they may be scared or nervous about turning that person in. You can go ahead and call us and talk to us and you don’t have to be identified.”

As Garrett mentioned all tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers anonymously. All you have to do is call the 24 hour tip line at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

The Talledega Sheriffs Office is offering a $5,000 reward and CrimeStoppers has a $1,000 for any tips that lead to an arrest in this case.

