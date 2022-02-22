Pregnant? need help? the North Jefferson Women’s Center is here for you

LawCall
By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For almost 30 years the North Jefferson Women’s Center has served the community and the surrounding area. Just last year alone, in 2021 the NJWC helped more than 3,000 people.

The NJWC offers free and confidential services and accurate information about pregnancy, fetal development, lifestyle issues, and STD testing for women and their partner.

“This is a place people can come for help,” said Center Director at North Jefferson Women’s Center Julie McLendon. “We are passionate about doing God’s work. We do not judge, we show love in a time of need.”

NJWC is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is located on 1209 Decatur Highway, in Fultondale, AL 35068.

For more information on the North Jefferson Women’s Center call 205-808-9001 or on the web at savalife.org or alabamapregnancytestcenter.com

