LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man tries to enter Boston zoo’s tiger cage, arrested

Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly...
Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.(Source: Derrick Brutel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A Worcester man was arrested Monday for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

The Massachusetts State Police said that when questioned, the man only said he was very interested in tigers.

Matthew Abraham, 24, allegedly climbed over a gate into the zoo at around 9 a.m., scaled several fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.

Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo, said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

It was not immediately known if Abraham had a lawyer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.
Two teens shot and killed in Ensley double homicide
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Woman killed in double shooting in downtown B’ham
Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday morning.
Birmingham man found shot, killed on front lawn
2 people found dead in Shelby Co. apartment
Shelby Co. Deputies: 2 people found dead in apartment
Body of missing 4-year-old found, mother and boyfriend charged with murder
Body of missing Kentucky 4-year old found, mother charged with murder

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
How to protect your home from flooding
Experts share tips on how to help prevent flood damage
Reward being offered for information in clerk's death
Reward offered for store clerk homicide information
Childersburg Police urge caution at the gas pump after finding two credit card skimmers