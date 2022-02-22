LawCall
Making Alabama a little greener, how a new initiative is changing the restaurant scene in the Magic City

By Lynden Blake
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There is a new movement in the Magic City to become more sustainable.

A Birmingham woman took her COVID project to the Alabama Environmental Council.

Remember during the lockdown part of the pandemic when all you could do was place to-go orders? The extra plastic and Styrofoam from the food and drink containers didn’t sit well with Lauren Guillebeau, who took action to make our state a little greener.

It’s the green stamp of approval!

“We are going to start seeing that in delivery apps, they will be in the windows of our restaurant partners, on websites,” Guillebeau said.

The “EAT” logo stands for Earth Aware Team. It’s a project Guillebeau created alongside Weston Stitt to encourage restaurants to limit Styrofoam and other products she says can harm the environment and us.

“It’s actually the fifth largest source of hazardous waste on the planet,” Guillebeau said. “We are trying to build awareness around these disposal containers and waste in general.”

The goal of this Alabama environmental Council program is to support the restaurants who re-use!

“Birmingham is my home I want to help spread this awareness.” Guillebeau said.

Filter Coffee Parlor and BLUEROOT are two of the Gold Sustainable Partners with EAT.

BLUEROOT’S owner, Jennifer Ryan, said she’s excited to join a community of business owners who care about sustainable practices.

“I’m hopeful that through small initiates like composting, removing plastics, or even just encourage people to recycle does start a conversation in our community,” Ryan said.

Guillebeau knows a better planet doesn’t happen overnight, but hopes initiatives like EAT make it a little easier for everyone to do their part.

“We don’t have to beat ourselves up over making a bad choice here or there, but if we know what our options are, we might as well choose the one that’s healthier,” Guillebeau said.

There are three levels of partnerships with EAT. For more information about what each level means click here.

