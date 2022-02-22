Local pastor and BPD interim chief speak out after violent weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local pastor is speaking out about crime in our area after a deadly weekend in Birmingham.

Five people were shot and killed including two teens, both just 16-years old.

Many have heard the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child,” and both Pastor Thomas Beavers and Chief Scott Thurmond agree it will take that and much more to get this senseless violence under control.

“It really, really hurts my heart just to see our community suffering the way that we’re suffering from gun violence,” said Senior Pastor of The Star Church, Dr. Thomas Beavers.

16-year-olds Jeremiah Collier and Todd Lorenzo Johnson, Jr. were just two of the five people killed during a violent weekend in Birmingham joining the list of countless other young lives snuffed out.

It’s personal for Dr. Beavers who attended Minor High School where both young men were students.

“I think about the young men who lost their lives way too early. I think about the families that are grieving, but I also think about the people who committed this crime and how their families are going to be grieving as well,” Dr. Beavers said.

He says the issue of crime is a root problem that requires community development in education, financial literacy, workforce development, housing, recreation, and the church.

“We need God. If we could fix these problems that we’re having right now, they would have already been fixed. They were there, they were just underneath the surface, but it’s like a volcano that is erupting. I can tell you that we need Jesus right now more than anything,” Dr. Beavers explained.

“Parents have to be parents.”

Interim Birmingham Police Chief, Scott Thurmond, said there’s no parenting handbook, but when mom and dad can’t be the eyes and ears to what their children are doing the entire community needs to step up to protect our most vulnerable.

“They need to know, you know, where they are, who are they with, what types of activities they’re involved in, what’s on their social media, things of that nature, those are telltale signs of what’s going on in their live and also have conversations with them. It takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes a village to keep the village in order,” Chief Thurmond said.

The chief added that BPD will continue to investigate and patrol high crime areas, but both men agree that police cannot be everywhere all the time, so it’s everyone’s responsibility to speak up.

