Lake Homes Realty bringing hundreds of jobs to Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A real estate company is preparing to bring hundreds of jobs to the Hoover area.

Lake Homes Realty and Real Source are partnering to add about 400 jobs over the next five years.

Their new corporate headquarters will be on Highway 280 in Meadowbrook.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.