Jefferson Co. Coroner looking for family members of 2 men

Derrick Conrad Davidson and James Effinger recently passed away.
Derrick Conrad Davidson and James Effinger recently passed away.(Jefferson Co. Coroner's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is looking for family members of two men who recently died.

Derrick Conrad Davidson, 54, of Birmingham was found dead in the Eastlake House Apartments on 1st Avenue South on February 2.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Davidson died of natural causes.

James Effinger, 58, also of Birmingham was unresponsive on February 5. He was unresponsive sitting on the ground at the Publix at 20 Midtown. He was taken to UAB where he died a short time later

A cause of death is unknown at this time.

Relatives should call the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.

