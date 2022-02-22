H.E.R. coming to Tuscaloosa this summer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - R&B singer H.E.R. is brining her “Back of my Mind Tour” to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

H.E.R. will perform June 16 with special guest MARZZ.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

