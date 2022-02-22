LawCall
H.E.R. coming to Tuscaloosa this summer

H.E.R. will play the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre this summer.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - R&B singer H.E.R. is brining her “Back of my Mind Tour” to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

H.E.R. will perform June 16 with special guest MARZZ.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

