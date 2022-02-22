First Alert for strong storms and potential flooding in Northwest Alabama Tuesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry and cloudy this morning. We have a cold front to our west that is producing heavy rainfall and a couple of strong and severe storms in parts of Arkansas this morning. This is the same system that will advance to the east and enhance our storm chances this evening in parts of northwest Alabama. Temperatures are very warm for this time of the year. Most of us are in the mid to upper 50s with lower 60s in parts of our southwestern counties. Winds are a little breezy around 10-15 mph from the south. Most of us will be able to dry out during the morning and afternoon hours. Only isolated light showers are possible now through 2 PM. We will likely stay mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will remain breezy from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. We believe that storms will begin to fire up this evening in parts of northwest Alabama after 5 PM. Storms that develop across Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Tuscaloosa, and Pickens counties will have the potential to become strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center continues to show a slight risk (yellow) - two out of five threat - in these locations. The severe threat lowers along I-20/59. The main threat will damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and hail. The severe threat should diminish by midnight, but it could transition to a flood concern overnight. Areas south of I-20/59 probably won’t see a lot of rain today. The bulk of the rain will impact areas south of I-20/59 early tomorrow morning as a line of storms slowly weakens and advances to the southeast. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings this evening especially for those along and north of I-20/59.

Flood Watch In Effect: A flood watch is in effect for northwest Alabama including Marion, Winston, Cullman, Walker, Fayette, and Lamar counties. The watch begins this afternoon and will continue through Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are possible with isolated amounts over 4″. We will have to monitor these locations for potential flash flooding too. Once the storms develop this evening, they will likely consolidate into a line and move over the same areas. If you live near a flood-prone area, please monitor the weather tonight into tomorrow morning. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown! The heavy rain and storms will slowly shift to the southeast towards Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Gadsden tomorrow morning.

Wednesday’s Forecast: Plan for scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow morning, but most of the rain should dissipate by the afternoon and evening hours leaving most of us dry. Temperatures tomorrow morning will likely start out out in the upper 50s with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s. As the cold front moves through, it is possible that temperatures could trend slightly cooler in northwest Alabama where some spots could stay in the 50s. Plan for northwest winds tomorrow at 5-10 mph.

Mostly Dry and Warm Thursday: Thursday is shaping up to be our best weather day of the week. We will likely stay mostly cloudy to partly sunny, but we will trend significantly warmer. Winds will shift from the south as a warm front moves northwards across the state. We could see an isolated shower or two, but the bulk of the rain and storms will remain to our west. Plan for highs Thursday to climb into the mid 70s. Areas south of I-20 could climb into the upper 70s. It’ll feel a little muggy as humidity levels increase.

Storms Move in Thursday Night into Friday: After tonight’s active weather, our next thing to focus on is the potential for rain and storms to move in Thursday night into Friday morning. A strong cold front is forecast to move into our area giving us rain and embedded thunderstorms. A strong storm is possible, but it appears low. Plan for rain Friday morning with most of us drying out Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will likely drop behind the front with highs in the lower 60s. By Friday evening, temperatures are forecast to drop into the 50s and 40s.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend remains tricky. The latest models are hinting that a weak disturbance could develop Saturday giving us a chance for showers over the weekend. We have introduced a 30% chance for rain Saturday. Timing of the rain is still up for debate, but it looks like we could see rain Saturday evening into Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will end up cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain could linger into Sunday, but we should dry out by Sunday evening. The first half of next week is looking dry and cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.