Experts share tips on how to help prevent flood damage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With heavy rains in this week’s forecast, EMA officials are encouraging proofing your home to protect against flood waters.

Officials said it doesn’t take much water to ruin your home and it can be one of the most expensive and worst type of damage to repair, but you can take preventative measures.

Jefferson County EMA officials said it doesn’t matter if your home is in a flood zone, they see all types of homes in our area get severe flood damage.

One preventative tip is sandbagging your doors and windows to help prevent water from seeping in. They said it’s also good to seal any cracks or holes in your walls, floors, or ceilings.

Officials said it’s also smart to keep your important documents and pictures off the ground if a flood is coming, but the best thing you can do is make sure you have good drainage.

“Best thing for people to do is make sure those storm drains or drains along their property are not being blocked by debris such as leaves or trash,” Jefferson County EMA Official Melissa Sizemore said. “Making sure those locations are clean and able to absorb that water.”

If you still have water damage from the deadly flood last October, February 21st is the last night to apply for county financial assistance to cover your repairs.

