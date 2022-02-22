Childersburg Police urge caution at the gas pump after finding two credit card skimmers

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - Police said you need to pay extra close attention at the pump after two credit card skimming devices were found at the Crown gas station off of Highway 280 near Childersburg.

“These are actually placed inside the gas pump, where you slide your credit card,” Childersburg Police Chief Richard McClelland said. “What it does is share the information off of your credit card and stores it on this little data. The thing about it is, the criminal do not have to come back to that station or to that pump to get your information. They can link in through Wi-Fi.”

Gas station crews found two skimmers during monthly maintenance, but they don’t have cameras. McClelland said they don’t know how long the devices have been stealing people’s credit card information, but he suspects around one month. The devices were found on pumps one and five.

“They can install these and be in and out of that machine in less than one minute,” McClelland said. “This station was not a 24-hour station, so they close. We are assuming they were placed in there after they were closed.”

McClelland said paying inside and with cash is the safest way to buy gas, but there are some ways you can check for before you pay at the pump. He said to jiggle the card reader, and if its loose, don’t use it.

“These pumps have a piece of security tape on them that should not be broken or unsealed,” he said. “If it is, that is a clue they may have been messed with.”

He said another way to keep your information safe is to always get gas at busy stations.

“The more people around the gas station, the better,” McClelland said. “That way they don’t have time to get out and load the pump with the skimmer.”

Chief McClelland said no arrests have been made. He says if you are a victim of this skimmer, call your bank or credit card company.

