LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Calera PD: Train hits car crossing tracks, driver injured

Train accident in Calera
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver was injured when the person tried to cross a railroad crossing and was struck by a train, according to Calera Police.

Officers said the driver was crossing the 20th Avenue railroad crossing. The accident happened at approximately 3:41p.m.

The 17th, 20th and 23rd Avenue and Highway 25 crossings are currently blocked by the train.

123 movies
google map codes for website

The driver was taken to the hospital. We do not know the extent of the person’s injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.
Two teens shot and killed in Ensley double homicide
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Woman killed in double shooting in downtown B’ham
2 people found dead in Shelby Co. apartment
Shelby Co. Deputies: 2 people found dead in apartment
Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped
First Alert Weather 9p 2-21-22
FIRST ALERT: Warmer, muggier, & watching storm potential for Tuesday

Latest News

N
Alabama House passes permitless carry bill
Train accident in Calera
Train accident in Calera
Baby Trenton Hall
Birmingham-area baby boy born on 2-22-22
RWDSU filing Unfair Labor Practice charges against Amazon during re-run election