Calera PD: Train hits car crossing tracks, driver injured

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver was injured when the person tried to cross a railroad crossing and was struck by a train, according to Calera Police.

Officers said the driver was crossing the 20th Avenue railroad crossing. The accident happened at approximately 3:41p.m.

The 17th, 20th and 23rd Avenue and Highway 25 crossings are currently blocked by the train.

The driver was taken to the hospital. We do not know the extent of the person’s injuries.

