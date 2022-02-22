LawCall
Birmingham PD: Homicide investigation underway

(Live 5/File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a homicide, according to a post on BPD’s Twitter.

The location of the investigation is in the 1700 block of 33rd Street North.

There is no further information at this time.

