Birmingham-area baby boy born on 2-22-22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A precious Birmingham-area baby boy has a once in a lifetime birthday to remember.

Baby Trenton Hall was born on 2-22-22, Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at UAB Women & Infants Center.

Mom, Quanda Hall, said little Trenton weighed 6 lbs. 7.5 oz. and measured 19 inches.

Happy birthday!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.