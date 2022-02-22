LawCall
ALEA issues missing and endangered alert for Dothan woman

Shirley Woodham
Shirley Woodham(ALEA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Shirley L. Woodham.

Ms. Woodham is an 86-year-old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She was last seen on Monday morning around 4:00 a.m. in the area of West Main Street in Dothan.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Shirley L. Woodham, please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215 or call 911.

