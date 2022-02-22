LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama House passes permitless carry bill

N
N(Live 5 News)
By WBRC Staff and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama House passed a proposal Tuesday to allow people to carry concealed handguns without a state permit.

House Republicans have named the handgun bill as a priority for the year.

The bill would do away with the requirement to get a concealed carry permit to carry a handgun concealed under clothes or in a purse or bag when they go in public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.
Two teens shot and killed in Ensley double homicide
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Woman killed in double shooting in downtown B’ham
2 people found dead in Shelby Co. apartment
Shelby Co. Deputies: 2 people found dead in apartment
Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped
First Alert Weather 9p 2-21-22
FIRST ALERT: Warmer, muggier, & watching storm potential for Tuesday

Latest News

Train accident in Calera
Calera PD: Train hits car crossing tracks, driver injured
Train accident in Calera
Train accident in Calera
Baby Trenton Hall
Birmingham-area baby boy born on 2-22-22
RWDSU filing Unfair Labor Practice charges against Amazon during re-run election