LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

86-year-old Dothan woman declared missing and endangered

Shirley L. Woodham
Shirley L. Woodham(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing 86-year-old woman.

Shirley L. Woodham is a white female last seen on February 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 am in the area of West Main Street in Dothan.

She may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Shirley L. Woodham is asked to please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215 or call 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.
Two teens shot and killed in Ensley double homicide
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Woman killed in double shooting in downtown B’ham
2 people found dead in Shelby Co. apartment
Shelby Co. Deputies: 2 people found dead in apartment
Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped
First Alert Weather 9p 2-21-22
FIRST ALERT: Warmer, muggier, & watching storm potential for Tuesday

Latest News

Stillman College inks apparel deal with New Balance, BSN Sports
Stillman College inks apparel deal with New Balance, BSN Sports
2-vehicle crash closes lanes on I20 EB
2-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-20EB
VHPD is asking the public to ensure that any outgoing checks, bills, or payments be followed up...
3 detained after mailbox at Cahaba Heights Post Office tampered with
The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop.
TN woman hit and killed in east Alabama