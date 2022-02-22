61-year-old Aliceville man killed in wreck in Pickens Co.

PICKENS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Aliceville man was killed in a head-on collision on Monday, February 21, 2022.

The two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:10 a.m. on Alabama 17 near the 197 mile marker, approximately two miles south of Carrollton, in Pickens County.

Troopers said Anthony L. Miller, 61, was killed when he collided head-on with another driver.

Troopers said Miller, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and died at the scene.

The second driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate

