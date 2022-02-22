6 injured in explosion at Marathon plant in St. John the Baptist Parish, company says
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to an explosion at the Marathon refinery in Garyville, La. which is located in St. John the Baptist Parish, on Monday, Feb. 21.
Sheriff Mike Tregre said there was an “on-site explosion” at the facility and added there is no off-site impact.
The company issued the following statement to WAFB Tuesday morning.
Residents reported hearing the explosion from miles away.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.