3 detained after mailbox at Cahaba Heights Post Office tampered with

VHPD is asking the public to ensure that any outgoing checks, bills, or payments be followed up on to ensure that the payment was received and deposited under the correct name.(Live 5/File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police are investigating after an officer saw someone tampering with the mailbox at the Cahaba Heights Post Office in the 3100 block of Sunview Drive.

Officers were able to detain the suspect’s vehicle that had three people in it. Through probable cause, a vehicle search was conducted. Officers found firearms, marijuana and a backpack containing a large amount of unopened mail belonging to multiple people in the Jefferson county area, as well as 48 checks belonging to various people.

During the course of the investigation it is believed the large amount of mail and checks may have been taken from various post offices in the metro area. This is an on-going investigation and warrants will come at a later date.

VHPD is asking the public to ensure that any outgoing checks, bills, or payments be followed up on to ensure that the payment was received and deposited under the correct name.

