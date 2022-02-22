2-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-20EB

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 178 mile marker closed the center and outside lanes Tuesday morning for about an hour, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA).

Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 9:36 a.m.

At least one of the vehicles caught on fire.

All lanes on Interstate 20 at the 178 mile marker reopened around 10:35 a.m.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) assisted with traffic control.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through this area.

