LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

2-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-20EB

2-vehicle crash closes lanes on I20 EB
2-vehicle crash closes lanes on I20 EB(Chief Curtis Cupp, Oxford Battalion Chief)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 178 mile marker closed the center and outside lanes Tuesday morning for about an hour, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA).

Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 9:36 a.m.

At least one of the vehicles caught on fire.

All lanes on Interstate 20 at the 178 mile marker reopened around 10:35 a.m.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) assisted with traffic control.

123 movies
google map codes for website

Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through this area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.
Two teens shot and killed in Ensley double homicide
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Woman killed in double shooting in downtown B’ham
2 people found dead in Shelby Co. apartment
Shelby Co. Deputies: 2 people found dead in apartment
Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped
First Alert Weather 9p 2-21-22
FIRST ALERT: Warmer, muggier, & watching storm potential for Tuesday

Latest News

VHPD is asking the public to ensure that any outgoing checks, bills, or payments be followed up...
3 detained after mailbox at Cahaba Heights Post Office tampered with
The victim has been identified as Keiley J. Waldrop.
TN woman hit and killed in east Alabama
Shirley L. Woodham
86-year-old Dothan woman declared missing and endangered
There was an explosion at the Marathon refinery in Garyville, La. on Feb. 21, 2022.
6 injured in explosion at Marathon plant in St. John the Baptist Parish, company says