2 people trapped in SUV following accident in Columbia

Accident on Joiner Town Road in Columbiana
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were trapped in an SUV following an accident on Joiner Town Road in Columbiana Tuesday afternoon.

Shelby County deputies confirmed Life Saver medical crews landed on the road to help the people in the SUV. No word on their conditions.

Deputies said at some point a tree limb fell on the SUV. The accident happened before 2:00 p.m.

