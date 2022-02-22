LawCall
2 killed, infant injured in DeKalb County car crash

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed and an infant was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Monday in DeKalb County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a 19-year-old was killed when the 1998 Ford Windstar van they were driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA says the teen was ejected along with Michekyla J. Fairley, 20, of Wilmington, Del. and an infant. The 19-year-old and Fairley were pronounced deceased at the scene. The infant was injured and transported to a hospital.

This crash occurred on I-59 near the 205-mile marker, approximately two miles west of Collinsville.

There are no further details as this crash is under investigation by Troopers with ALEA.

