1 suspect dead , 1 injured following vehicle pursuit in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead, another seriously injured after leading Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning, according to the SCSO.

Deputies say the pursuit began around 2:20 a.m. near Columbiana. During the pursuit the suspect vehicle with two male occupants crashed on County Rd. 37 near Verde Green Ln.

One of the men died at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital.

The Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating what lead to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelby County DA’s office at 205-669-3750.

