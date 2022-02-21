LawCall
Woman killed after car crash in St. Clair County

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a woman was killed after a crash in St....
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a woman was killed after a crash in St. Clair County Sunday morning.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a woman was killed after a crash in St. Clair County Sunday morning.

Authorities say 24-year-old Erin T. Montgomery died after her car left the roadway, hit a guardrail and then a bridge column. Authorities say this happened on I-20 near mile marker 143, about one mile east of the Leeds city limits.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

