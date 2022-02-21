Woman killed after car crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a woman was killed after a crash in St. Clair County Sunday morning.

Authorities say 24-year-old Erin T. Montgomery died after her car left the roadway, hit a guardrail and then a bridge column. Authorities say this happened on I-20 near mile marker 143, about one mile east of the Leeds city limits.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.