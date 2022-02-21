Tuscaloosa man charged with first-degree assault, DUI after crash Sunday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man was arrested and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Sunday night.

The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North and University Boulevard.

Authorities say Jimmy Alan Brooks, 27, was driving a Toyota Tundra north on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard when he struck the side of a Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling east on University Boulevard.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center and is still being treated for serious injuries. Members of TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit responded and charged Brooks with first-degree assault, DUI and failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements.

Brooks is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail Monday morning with bond set at a total of $45,000. This case remains under investigation.

