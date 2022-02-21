LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa man charged with first-degree assault, DUI after crash Sunday night

Jimmy Alan Brooks
Jimmy Alan Brooks(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man was arrested and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Sunday night.

The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North and University Boulevard.

Authorities say Jimmy Alan Brooks, 27, was driving a Toyota Tundra north on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard when he struck the side of a Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling east on University Boulevard.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center and is still being treated for serious injuries. Members of TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit responded and charged Brooks with first-degree assault, DUI and failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements.

Brooks is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail Monday morning with bond set at a total of $45,000. This case remains under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.
Two teens shot and killed in Ensley double homicide
Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday morning.
Birmingham man found shot, killed on front lawn
Body of missing 4-year-old found, mother and boyfriend charged with murder
Body of missing Kentucky 4-year old found, mother charged with murder
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Woman killed in double shooting in downtown B’ham

Latest News

Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.
Two teens shot and killed in Ensley double homicide
Is Wordle too easy? Try these Wordle puzzle clones
Lt. Mac McKisson died over the weekend, according to a social media post.
Bessemer Police officer passes away
Teens killed in double homicide FA Desk
Teens killed in double homicide FA Desk