Advertisement

‘They didn’t ask for this heartbreak’: Birmingham mayor responds to 5 teens killed in 6 weeks

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released a statement Monday after two more teenagers were killed in gun violence in the city.

Two 16 year olds were shot and killed in Ensley Sunday night.

Five teenagers have died over the past six weeks.

Mayor Woodfin’s statement:

Gun violence has stolen the lives of five teenagers in our city over the past six weeks.

I asked myself this question this morning: Besides family, friends and educators, who carries the burden of these lost lives?

I think it’s time that we as a community bear this burden as well.

Trust me, I know the headlines can be overwhelming and it’s easier to tune out these tragedies than take them on. But you know what else is overwhelming? Parents staring at empty chairs at dinner tables. Teachers staring at empty desks at schools. Peers who have now lost their innocence and are stricken with grief and paranoia.

They didn’t ask for this heartbreak. All we can do is uplift those who are hurting and work harder to protect the young people in our lives.

Birmingham Police are working tirelessly to ensure justice for these hurting families. If there is anything you know about these ongoing investigations, please, speak up and help us bring closure to these families.

It’s time to stop being numb to the violence and prioritize the lives of our youth. They are crying out for help. Until we are the ones who wipe those tears, provide protection and demand justice, the cycle will never break.

Posted by Randall Woodfin on Monday, February 21, 2022

These are some of the stories we have covered on teenagers who were killed in gun violence in Birmingham:

https://www.wbrc.com/2022/01/13/birmingham-police-investigating-homicide-west-birmingham/

https://www.wbrc.com/2022/01/09/birmingham-teen-killed-double-homicide/

https://www.wbrc.com/2022/02/15/coroner-15-year-old-birmingham-girl-shot-killed-domestic-dispute/

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

