LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Supporters face uphill battle to decriminalize marijuana

(WLOX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join the ranks of states that have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana. But the state senator behind the bill acknowledges that the measure has a bleak outlook in an election-year session.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved Democratic Sen. Bobby Singleton’s bill.

It would make possession of less than two ounces of marijuana punishable by a civil fine instead of a criminal penalty. An offense would be classified as a violation, a step below a misdemeanor, and carry a fine of up to $250.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.
Two teens shot and killed in Ensley double homicide
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Woman killed in double shooting in downtown B’ham
Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday morning.
Birmingham man found shot, killed on front lawn
Body of missing 4-year-old found, mother and boyfriend charged with murder
Body of missing Kentucky 4-year old found, mother charged with murder
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall

Latest News

2 people found dead in Shelby Co. apartment
Shelby Co. Deputies: 2 people found dead in apartment
2 people found dead in Shelby Co. apartment
2 people found dead in Shelby Co. apartment
‘They didn’t ask for this heartbreak’: Birmingham mayor responds to 5 teens killed in 6 weeks
Shooting investigation in Birmingham, man drove to fire station for help
Person shot, goes to Birmingham fire station for help