Shelby Co. Deputies: 2 people found dead in apartment

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were found dead in an apartment at 2500 Inverness Lane Monday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE: The Shelby County coroner confirmed both people overdosed.

We are working to get more information.

