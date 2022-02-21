LawCall
Shelby Co. Deputies: 2 people found dead in apartment

2 people found dead in Shelby Co. apartment
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were found dead in an apartment at 2500 Inverness Lane Monday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE: The Shelby County coroner confirmed both people overdosed.

We are working to get more information.

