Person shot, goes to Birmingham fire station for help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting victim went to a Birmingham fire station with a gunshot wound to the back, according to BFD Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks.

It happened Monday, February 21, 2022 around 3:30 p.m.

There was a scene at Wilson Road SW in Birmingham. An SUV was marked with several bullet holes.

Birmingham Police officers were dispatched to Fire Station 25 (3015 Wilson Road Southwest) on a report of a person shot.

Officers said the man was treated and taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was shot at a nearby location and then was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the 3000 block of Wilson Road Southwest before seeking help from BFR at Station 25.

Currently, there is no one in custody.

