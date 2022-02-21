LawCall
Person shot, goes to Birmingham fire station for help

Officers said the man was treated and taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Shooting investigation in Birmingham, man drove to fire station for help
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting victim went to a Birmingham fire station with a gunshot wound to the back, according to BFD Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks.

It happened Monday, February 21, 2022 around 3:30 p.m.

There was a scene at Wilson Road SW in Birmingham. An SUV was marked with several bullet holes.

Birmingham Police officers were dispatched to Fire Station 25 (3015 Wilson Road Southwest) on a report of a person shot.

Officers said the man was treated and taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was shot at a nearby location and then was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the 3000 block of Wilson Road Southwest before seeking help from BFR at Station 25.

Currently, there is no one in custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

