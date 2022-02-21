Man struck and killed by vehicle while riding scooter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter.

The victim has been identified as Randall Quentin Johnson. He was 38.

Johnson was hit in the 900 block of Five Mile Road on February 18 around 10:22 a.m.

The cause and circumstances of the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

