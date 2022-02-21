LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man struck and killed by vehicle while riding scooter

The victim has been identified as Randall Quentin Johnson. He was 38.
The victim has been identified as Randall Quentin Johnson. He was 38.(Arizona's Family)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter.

The victim has been identified as Randall Quentin Johnson. He was 38.

Johnson was hit in the 900 block of Five Mile Road on February 18 around 10:22 a.m.

The cause and circumstances of the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday morning.
Birmingham man found shot, killed on front lawn
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Body of missing 4-year-old found, mother and boyfriend charged with murder
Body of missing Kentucky 4-year old found, mother charged with murder
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger

Latest News

Teens killed in double homicide FA Desk
Teens killed in double homicide FA Desk
Downtown Bham double shooting
Downtown Bham double shooting
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Woman killed in double shooting in downtown B’ham
FIRST ALERT for premium napping weather on President's Day!
FIRST ALERT for premium napping weather on President’s Day!