I-20/59 NB in Vance closed due to crash

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes at I-20/59 EB before Exit 97 US11/AL5 in Vance, according to ALGO traffic crews.

The accident happened at 2:00 p.m.

The crash caused a road closure. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

BREAKING FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-20/59 NB before Exit 97 in Vance is closed due to a crash! pic.twitter.com/9QQfzWxxje — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) February 21, 2022

