I-20/59 NB in Vance closed due to crash
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes at I-20/59 EB before Exit 97 US11/AL5 in Vance, according to ALGO traffic crews.
The accident happened at 2:00 p.m.
The crash caused a road closure. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.