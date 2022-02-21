LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

I-20/59 NB in Vance closed due to crash

A major crash closed lanes at I-20/59 EB before Exit 97 US11/AL5 in Vance
A major crash closed lanes at I-20/59 EB before Exit 97 US11/AL5 in Vance(ALGO Traffic)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes at I-20/59 EB before Exit 97 US11/AL5 in Vance, according to ALGO traffic crews.

The accident happened at 2:00 p.m.

The crash caused a road closure. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.
Two teens shot and killed in Ensley double homicide
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Woman killed in double shooting in downtown B’ham
Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday morning.
Birmingham man found shot, killed on front lawn
Body of missing 4-year-old found, mother and boyfriend charged with murder
Body of missing Kentucky 4-year old found, mother charged with murder
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall

Latest News

2 people found dead in Shelby Co. apartment
2 people found dead in Shelby Co. apartment
‘They didn’t ask for this heartbreak’: Birmingham mayor responds to 5 teens killed in 6 weeks
Shooting investigation in Birmingham, man drove to fire station for help
Person shot, goes to Birmingham fire station for help
Supporters face uphill battle to decriminalize marijuana
Shooting investigation in Birmingham, man drove to fire station for help
Shooting investigation in Birmingham, man drove to fire station for help