Huntsville Police officer charged with DUI after wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police officer has been arrested after troopers say he was involved in a wreck while driving under the influence.

According to Huntsville Police, officer Taylor Stegall, 31, was arrested by Alabama State Troopers and charged with a DUI. He was off-duty at the time, according to police.

ALEA says that troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck at 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Ready Section Rd. and Scott Rd. After troopers arrived on the scene, they found Brodrick Fearn, 41, suffering from injuries sustained in the wreck. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers say the truck Stegall was driving collided with the SUV Fearn was driving. Authorities say they later determined Stegall was under the influence and he was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail.

HPD also confirmed Stegall was placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

Stegall was released from jail Monday morning on a $1000 bond.

