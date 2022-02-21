LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Gadsden Police: Suspect arrested for early Sunday morning murder

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police have arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a man early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a residence in the 400 block of Chestnut Street around 4 a.m. Sunday to investigate.

When they arrived, they located Kenneth Dobbins, who they say was suffering a gunshot wound.

Dobbins was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries.

Police say they identified Jose Castillo as a suspect in Dobbins’ murder. Gadsden Police say they located Castillo and arrested him on murder charges.

Gadsden PD continues their investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Devine at 256-549-4653.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.
Two teens shot and killed in Ensley double homicide
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Woman killed in double shooting in downtown B’ham
Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday morning.
Birmingham man found shot, killed on front lawn
Body of missing 4-year-old found, mother and boyfriend charged with murder
Body of missing Kentucky 4-year old found, mother charged with murder
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall

Latest News

‘They didn’t ask for this heartbreak’: Birmingham mayor responds to 5 teens killed in 6 weeks
Shooting investigation in Birmingham, man drove to fire station for help
Person shot, goes to Birmingham fire station for help
Supporters face uphill battle to decriminalize marijuana
Shooting investigation in Birmingham, man drove to fire station for help
Shooting investigation in Birmingham, man drove to fire station for help