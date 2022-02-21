Gadsden Police: Suspect arrested for early Sunday morning murder

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police have arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a man early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a residence in the 400 block of Chestnut Street around 4 a.m. Sunday to investigate.

When they arrived, they located Kenneth Dobbins, who they say was suffering a gunshot wound.

Dobbins was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries.

Police say they identified Jose Castillo as a suspect in Dobbins’ murder. Gadsden Police say they located Castillo and arrested him on murder charges.

Gadsden PD continues their investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Devine at 256-549-4653.

