First Alert for a rainy Presidents Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We want to give everyone a first alert to grab the umbrella, rain jacket, and rain boots this morning. It looks to be a very wet Presidents Day. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloudy conditions across Central Alabama with showers moving in from the west. A weak disturbance along a warm front will lift to the north producing increasing rain chances across Central Alabama as we head into the late morning and afternoon hours. Rain today could be heavy at times, but we are not expecting any severe weather. The main threat today will be wet roadways and chances for reduced visibility. Just allow some extra time to get to your destination. I can’t rule out some lightning and thunder today. Temperatures this morning are nearly 20 degrees warmer with most spots in the 50s. The coolest temperatures are in northeast Alabama where temperatures have cooled into the 40s. Plan for off and on showers today. It looks very wet during the lunch hours. Temperatures could warm into the lower 60s before 10 AM, but we will likely cool into the 50s once the rain becomes widespread across Central Alabama. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. Rainfall totals could add up around 0.5″-0.75″. Rain chances should decrease late this evening with most of the rain lifting to the north.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the possibility to see strong and severe storms Tuesday evening. We’ll likely start tomorrow off mostly dry and cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s. A few stray showers will be possible tomorrow morning, but it looks isolated. I doubt we will see much fog tomorrow morning as winds could increase around 10-15 mph. Most of Tuesday could remain mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Southerly winds at 10-15 mph will help us to warm up into the low-to-mid 70s tomorrow afternoon. An approaching cold front to our northwest will begin to move into northwest Alabama Tuesday evening. With some unstable air in place and increasing wind shear, the ingredients could match up to produce isolated severe storms in northwest Alabama tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk (yellow) - a two out of five threat - for far west Alabama. A marginal risk (green)- a one out of five threat- extends along and north of I-20/59. I think the areas to really watch tomorrow evening is Marion, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Winston, and Cullman counties. Individual storms could spin and produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado threat. These storms are called supercells. The severe threat could ramp up after 5 PM and come to an end by midnight. A strong storm or two could still linger past midnight, but the severe threat will be significantly lower. The storms will likely form into a line and produce a heavy rainfall threat for north Alabama and Tennessee Tuesday night. If you live south and east of Birmingham tomorrow, your rain chances and severe threat appear very low.

Morning Rain and Storms Wednesday: A stalled boundary of rain in North Alabama could slowly shift to the south as we head into Wednesday morning. Rain will be likely along and north of I-20/59, but is forecast to weaken and dissipate by Wednesday afternoon. We could see thunderstorms, but I think the severe threat will be very low. We will be left with a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Warm Thursday: Thursday will likely be one of our drier days of the work week. It will also end up as one of our warmest days too! We should start Thursday morning off mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to start off very warm with most of us in the upper 50s. A warm front will lift northwards giving us breezy southerly winds and very warm temperatures. We could end up with a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon hours. Highs are forecast to warm into the mid 70s. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm, but most of us will remain dry.

Rain and Storms Likely Thursday Night into Friday: A strong cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Thursday night into Friday morning. It remains too early to determine if we’ll see an organized severe threat with this system. Unstable air will remain low, but we could see some increasing wind shear with this system that could produce an isolated strong storm capable of producing gusty winds. Plan for rain to move in Thursday night into Friday morning. We will likely see the rain chances move out late Friday afternoon with falling temperatures. We could start Friday morning in the 60s with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 40s late in the day. Friday evening will trend drier and colder with temperatures in the 40s.

Cooler Temperatures This Weekend: The upcoming weekend is looking cooler. Saturday should end up dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 30s Saturday morning. Highs Saturday could climb into the low to mid 50s. Models disagree on what could happen next Sunday. The GFS model has us dry while the European model shows rain chances increasing Sunday afternoon. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for rain Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances could change once we get closer to the weekend.

