BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The spring-like, Sunday sunshine comes to an unfortunate close as clouds move back in this evening ahead of a transition to a more unsettled pattern, our Next Big Thing for the coming week. Dominant southerly flow in the atmosphere with high pressure to our east over the Atlantic will help to pull in Gulf moisture throughout the week, contributing to our elevated rain chances. For tonight, temperatures will not run quite as chilly with lows only in the 40s by Monday morning.

President’s Day will start off with a mostly cloudy sky and by mid-morning, showers will move in from the southwest and lift northeast throughout the day. For the week ahead, tomorrow should be the day with the most widespread rain coverage, particularly during the late morning and afternoon hours. Showers should gradually taper off through Monday evening. Mainly cloudy skies will moderate temperatures in the low 60s for Monday afternoon, but will surge into the 70s on Tuesday and Thursday. For Wednesday, highs will stay in the 60s as a cold front brings a meager dose of slightly cooler air.

FIRST ALERT: Have the umbrella around for President's Day (WBRC)

Ahead of this cold front, we have a First Alert for a few strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours, mainly north west of I-20/59. The severe threat overall looks on the lower-end (Level 1-2/5) with the better ingredients for more robust storms well to the northwest of us, but we’ll keep a close eye on things as we get more data in over the next 48 hours. Even an isolated storm can cause damage, so stay up to date on the WBRC First Alert Weather app. Breezy conditions will be in place regardless on Tuesday with south winds bringing in a surge of warm and humid air across central Alabama. Any showers and storms will come to an end after Wednesday morning, and we may even manage some breaks of sunshine into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday with off-and-on waves of rain and storms possible; no day looks like a washout at this time. By the end of the work week, some spots could receive a good 1-2″ of rain, especially across northwest Alabama. But the axis of heaviest rain still looks to set-up farther to the north and west of us, so don’t be surprised to see lower totals farther south.

The final round of rain should move through Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing showers and a few rumbles of thunder as the cold front that stalled out over our area earlier in the week finally progresses southward. Temperatures will start off mild on Friday, but turn chillier by the evening hours. We have 30s back in the forecast over the weekend with highs below average in the low to mid 50s. If you’re hoping for some dry sunshine this weekend, there is some uncertainty on whether the wetter pattern will completely end by then. For now, we have a 20% coverage of showers on Saturday and Sunday under a partly sunny sky.

