Experts share best way to help lower gas prices

Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said we need to be price shopping. He said most drivers get gas out of convenience.(WVLT)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama gas prices are averaging about $3.29 per gallon. That is up seven cents from just one month ago.

Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said we need to be price shopping. He said most drivers get gas out of convenience. They go to the closest station to work or their house, but he said that’s not right. Ingram said if more drivers were buying gas based on where had the cheapest price, competing stations would be forced to lower their prices just to sell gas.

“If we were all price shopping, if a certain station wanted to sell more gas, they would have to lower their prices to meet their competitors,” Ingram said. “We are seeing a big difference in prices out there.”

Ingram said gas right now in Birmingham varies by 50 cents per gallon, meaning you could be paying half a dollar more than you need to be because you aren’t buying the cheapest price.

Ingram said the AAA app helps you find the cheapest gas near you.

Four injured in shooting at University Mall
FIRST ALERT: Have the umbrella around for President’s Day
Man arrested for burglary after leading authorities on pursuit