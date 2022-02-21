Columbiana Police Officer dies following cancer battle

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - Columbiana Police Department officers are mourning the loss of one of their own. Corporal David Orth passed away following a short battle with cancer.

According to a Facebook post by the Columbiana Police Department Cpl. Orth died Sunday morning, February 20th.

The post said: After 30 years in Law Enforcement, 17 of which he served the City of Columbiana, David was a treasured asset to our department and our community. He will be greatly missed, and we won’t be able to replace his quick wit or laughter at the department.

Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

When a police officer dies, it is not just those close to him that feel it - it is the entire community that feels that loss. Orth, we love you and we will take it from here.

E.O.W 02-20-2022

It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Corporal David Orth. After a short battle with cancer, Cpl. Orth... Posted by Columbiana Police Department on Monday, February 21, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.