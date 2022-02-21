LawCall
Columbiana Police Officer dies following cancer battle

After a short battle with cancer, Cpl. Orth succumbed to his illness Sunday, February 20th.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - Columbiana Police Department officers are mourning the loss of one of their own. Corporal David Orth passed away following a short battle with cancer.

According to a Facebook post by the Columbiana Police Department Cpl. Orth died Sunday morning, February 20th.

The post said: After 30 years in Law Enforcement, 17 of which he served the City of Columbiana, David was a treasured asset to our department and our community. He will be greatly missed, and we won’t be able to replace his quick wit or laughter at the department.

Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

When a police officer dies, it is not just those close to him that feel it - it is the entire community that feels that loss. Orth, we love you and we will take it from here.

E.O.W 02-20-2022

Posted by Columbiana Police Department on Monday, February 21, 2022

