Birmingham Police investigating double homicide in Ensley area

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide on Court O
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night.

Police say this happened in the 5600 block of Court O. When police responded to the scene, they found a car that collided into a home. While no one inside of the house was injured, police found one person in the passenger side of the car suffering from a gunshot wound. That person died on the scene.

Police were also made aware of a second victim who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in someone’s front yard on 57th Street and Avenue P. That person also died on the scene. Police believe the victim was also in the car and ran into the yard before collapsing.

So far, no suspects are currently in custody. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

