Betty Bell, founding director of The Bell Center, passes away

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Betty Bell, who founded The Bell Center in Homewood, has died.

In a statement on social media The Bell Center wrote:

Betty selflessly gave her entire life to the service of children with special needs and their families, and thousands of lives have been touched and changed by her commitment and love. Plans to honor the life of Betty Bell will be forthcoming.

Bell and the Service Guild of Birmingham found The Bell Center in 1984. It serves more than 100 children every year with a wide variety of special needs and diagnoses.

