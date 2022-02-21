Bessemer Police officer passes away

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are mourning the loss of a lieutenant.

Lt. Mac McKisson passed away over the weekend, according to a social media post by the City of Bessemer.

A cause of death was not announced.

Please join us in offering up prayers and condolences to the family of Lt. Mac McKisson of the Bessemer Police Department. Lt. McKisson passed away over the weekend. He was well-respected in the Bessemer community and beyond. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/By8hkkOOde — City of Bessemer, AL (@bessemer_al) February 21, 2022

