Bessemer Police officer passes away
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are mourning the loss of a lieutenant.
Lt. Mac McKisson passed away over the weekend, according to a social media post by the City of Bessemer.
A cause of death was not announced.
