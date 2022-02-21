LawCall
Bessemer Police officer passes away

Lt. Mac McKisson died over the weekend, according to a social media post.
Lt. Mac McKisson died over the weekend, according to a social media post.(City of Bessemer)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are mourning the loss of a lieutenant.

Lt. Mac McKisson passed away over the weekend, according to a social media post by the City of Bessemer.

A cause of death was not announced.

