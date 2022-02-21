LawCall
Alabama plan for fighting invasive river species approved

Fish in pool 8 of the Mississippi are sifted through to find invasive carp (File Photo)
Fish in pool 8 of the Mississippi are sifted through to find invasive carp (File Photo)(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama will be now eligible for as much as $100,000 annually in federal money to fight invasive aquatic species like carp and plants.

The state conservative agency says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently approved the state’s plan for managing nuisance species. That decision opens the door to the money. The state pushed to finish the plan because of the presence of invasive carp in the Tennessee River system. Invasive plant species found in Alabama also are a concern.

The state says it will seek money during the 2022 funding cycle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

