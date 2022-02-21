LawCall
Alabama death row inmate who sought new trial dies of cancer

William Ernest Kuenzel sat on Alabama's death row for more than 34 years before dying of cancer over the weekend.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A death row inmate in Alabama who maintained his innocence and waged a high-profile but unsuccessful legal battle to overturn his conviction has died.

A legal team spokesperson said 60-year-old William Ernest Kuenzel died at Holman Correctional Institution on Saturday.

Kuenzel was convicted in 1988 of killing Linda Jean Offord during a 1987 robbery at a convenience store. His conviction was based largely on plea deal testimony from his roommate.

Kuenzel’s lawyers said they later discovered evidence that cast doubt on that testimony.

The case drew several prominent supporters, including actor Sam Waterston, but the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 declined to review the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

