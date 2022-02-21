4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Four teens are in custody after a fatal drive-by shooting in McComb this weekend.

Four people were wounded and a 6-year-old boy was killed in the shooting, which happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in McComb, at a park on the corner of Minnesota Avenue and 6th Street.

Family members identified the boy as Oterrious Marks.

Family members are mourning 6-year-old Oterious Marks. (Family)

Four teens now face capital murder in the shooting. They’re also charged with aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

Those four suspects are:

Bryce Thompson, 18, of McComb

Malik Reed, 17, of Magnolia

Yajari Jackson, 19, of Magnolia

Bryan Cameron, 18, of Magnolia

The mother of the victim sobbed over her son’s death during a special vigil Monday. She was joined by family, friends, and leaders from the McComb School District where the 6-year-old was enrolled.

“My son was shot, and he is dead, and he was 6 years old,” cried Kyoukius Washington. “I have to bury my baby. I have to figure out how to bury my baby.”

According to police, the four accused in the deadly drive-by were targeting someone else at the park. They also believe it was gang related.

McComb Schools Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis said, “If you want to minimize, mitigate and get this under control, it’s going to take a collective effort. It will not only be the school system, it is going to have to be this entire city, parents and everybody coming together to say that enough is enough.”

The 6-year-old’s mother says that while she’s relieved to hear the alleged shooters were arrested, she’s heartbroken her baby boy is now gone.

“The recklessness and senselessness that got my son killed. I am angry. I am so angry,” said Washington.

She says her older son was also shot at the park Sunday and has been treated for his injuries and released from the hospital, along with another person. Two people remain in critical condition.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the funeral costs of Oterrious Marks. You can donate by clicking here.

