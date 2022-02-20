Man arrested for burglary after leading authorities on pursuit

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man for burglary after he led them on a pursuit Saturday morning.

Authorities say they received information that there was a man loading items into a pickup truck parked at the old Hillview Elementary School. Deputies then pursued the man who fled the scene and led authorities on a pursuit, until he reached a dead end. The driver of the truck then put his truck in reverse, hitting a patrol unit. One deputy tried to get out of his patrol car, but the driver continued to push his truck. The deputy was finally able to safely exit the unit and arrest the driver.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Drewcolby Duane Killings and took him to the Jefferson County Jail. Killings is facing multiple charges including second degree burglary and attempted murder. He is being held on bonds above $99,000.

The stolen items were returned to the Jefferson County Board of Education.

